13:23 (IST)
Realme X7 series: Recapping the price and offers
tech2 News StaffFeb 04, 2021 13:26:13 IST
The Realme X7 Pro is expected to offer a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
13:23 (IST)
Realme X7 series: Recapping the price and offers
13:21 (IST)
Realme has also announced the new 'Real Upgrade program' The program will let you buy the new X7 series at just 70 percent of the price, and you can pay the balance a year later. With the updgrade program, buyers will still be eligible for instant discounts and offers. The program will be available on Flipkart under 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'.
13:18 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G comes in a sole variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 29,999 The smartphone will go on sale for the first time on on 10 February at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com
13:16 (IST)
Realme X7 5G pricing 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 21,999 The first sale will be help on 12 Feb at 12 noon on Flipkart.
13:13 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G specification and feature recap
13:12 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro 5G uses a tactile engine for 4D gaming experience
13:11 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G also allows 4K videos at 60 fps
13:10 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro now also lets you use Pro mode using the 64 MP sensor
13:09 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro 5G uses Sony IMX686 sensor
13:08 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a 64 MP ultra-wide angle quad-camera
13:08 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G sports 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W SuperDart fast charging tech The company claims that with the charging tech, the phone's battery can be charged for zero to 100 percent in 35 minutes.
13:06 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G display specification
13:05 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G sports an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
13:04 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G design
13:04 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G comes in a 'Fantasy' and a black colour variant
13:00 (IST)
Realme X7 5G feature and specification recap
12:57 (IST)
The Realme X7 5G sports a 64 MP triple-camera setup The phone's camera support 4K videos at up to 30 fps and slow motions at up to 120 fps.
12:56 (IST)
The Realme X7 5G's display features 600 nits brightness
12:56 (IST)
The Realme X7 features an in-display fingerprint sensor
12:55 (IST)
Realme X7 5G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
12:54 (IST)
The Realme X7 5G box will include a 65 W adapter
12:51 (IST)
Realme X7 features 4,310 mAh battery and 50 W super dart charge This can charge up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes.
12:50 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset
12:48 (IST)
The MediaTek 800U chipset features eight cores with ARM Cortex A76 cores, clocked up to 2.4 GHz
12:46 (IST)
The Dimensity 800U SoC, that powers the Realme X7 5G, can offer 1.4x faster app launch The chipset apparently also boosts performance by 11 percent and offer 28 percent better GPU effeciency compared to its predecessor.
12:42 (IST)
Realme X7 5G comes in a silver and a 'Nebula' colour variant It sports a metal body with a glass finish.
12:40 (IST)
Realme X7 series colour variants
12:38 (IST)
Realme X7 is the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset
12:34 (IST)
Realme says that starting 2021, it's no more a 'smartphone brand' but a 'technology brand'
12:31 (IST)
The event is now live... Realme VP Madhav Sheth is on stage
12:24 (IST)
The event will be live in a few minutes You can watch the livestream here:
12:09 (IST)
Realme also revealed last month that the new X7 series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets It is believed that the Realme X7 Pro will be powered by the flagship octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the Realme X7 will feature the Dimensity 800U chipset.
12:02 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro will also come with 65 W fast charging tech
11:59 (IST)
In one of the many teasers that Realme has shared ahead of the X7 series launch, it revealed that the Realme X7 Pro will come with a 64 MP quad-camera setup
11:50 (IST)
Realme X7 series India launch Realme is launching the new X7 series smartphones in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Follow our liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.
13:23 (IST)
Realme X7 series: Recapping the price and offers
13:21 (IST)
Realme has also announced the new 'Real Upgrade program'
The program will let you buy the new X7 series at just 70 percent of the price, and you can pay the balance a year later.
With the updgrade program, buyers will still be eligible for instant discounts and offers.
The program will be available on Flipkart under 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'.
13:18 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G comes in a sole variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 29,999
The smartphone will go on sale for the first time on on 10 February at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com
13:16 (IST)
Realme X7 5G pricing
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 21,999
The first sale will be help on 12 Feb at 12 noon on Flipkart.
13:13 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G specification and feature recap
13:12 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro 5G uses a tactile engine for 4D gaming experience
13:11 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G also allows 4K videos at 60 fps
13:10 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro now also lets you use Pro mode using the 64 MP sensor
13:09 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro 5G uses Sony IMX686 sensor
13:08 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a 64 MP ultra-wide angle quad-camera
13:08 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G sports 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W SuperDart fast charging tech
The company claims that with the charging tech, the phone's battery can be charged for zero to 100 percent in 35 minutes.
13:06 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G display specification
13:05 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G sports an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
13:04 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G design
13:04 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro 5G comes in a 'Fantasy' and a black colour variant
13:00 (IST)
Realme X7 5G feature and specification recap
12:57 (IST)
The Realme X7 5G sports a 64 MP triple-camera setup
The phone's camera support 4K videos at up to 30 fps and slow motions at up to 120 fps.
12:56 (IST)
The Realme X7 5G's display features 600 nits brightness
12:56 (IST)
The Realme X7 features an in-display fingerprint sensor
12:55 (IST)
Realme X7 5G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
12:54 (IST)
The Realme X7 5G box will include a 65 W adapter
12:51 (IST)
Realme X7 features 4,310 mAh battery and 50 W super dart charge
This can charge up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes.
12:50 (IST)
Realme X7 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset
12:48 (IST)
The MediaTek 800U chipset features eight cores with ARM Cortex A76 cores, clocked up to 2.4 GHz
12:46 (IST)
The Dimensity 800U SoC, that powers the Realme X7 5G, can offer 1.4x faster app launch
The chipset apparently also boosts performance by 11 percent and offer 28 percent better GPU effeciency compared to its predecessor.
12:42 (IST)
Realme X7 5G comes in a silver and a 'Nebula' colour variant
It sports a metal body with a glass finish.
12:40 (IST)
Realme X7 series colour variants
12:38 (IST)
Realme X7 is the first smartphone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset
12:34 (IST)
Realme says that starting 2021, it's no more a 'smartphone brand' but a 'technology brand'
12:31 (IST)
The event is now live...
Realme VP Madhav Sheth is on stage
12:24 (IST)
The event will be live in a few minutes
You can watch the livestream here:
12:09 (IST)
Realme also revealed last month that the new X7 series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets
It is believed that the Realme X7 Pro will be powered by the flagship octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the Realme X7 will feature the Dimensity 800U chipset.
Get ready to #XperienceTheFuture with the Best Processor In Segment!— realme (@realmemobiles) January 28, 2021
The #realmeX7Pro features a flagship 5G Processor, making it future-ready.
Launching at 12:30 PM, 4th February on our official channels.
Head here: https://t.co/awt3jiwxiP pic.twitter.com/RUdEKMfPXQ
12:02 (IST)
The Realme X7 Pro will also come with 65 W fast charging tech
Tech of the future, for the present!— realme (@realmemobiles) January 30, 2021
Get ready to #XperienceTheFuture with India’s Fastest Charging Technology on the #realmeX7Pro.
Launching at 12:30 PM, 4th February on our official channels.
Head here: https://t.co/awt3jieVUf pic.twitter.com/KKvJPGnIje
11:59 (IST)
In one of the many teasers that Realme has shared ahead of the X7 series launch, it revealed that the Realme X7 Pro will come with a 64 MP quad-camera setup
Breathtaking Clarity!— realme (@realmemobiles) January 31, 2021
Get ready for a sharper and brighter future with the best Sony Sensor in a Flagship Camera, Sony IMX686 on the #realmeX7Pro. #XperienceTheFuture at 12:30 PM, 4th February on our official channels.
Head here: https://t.co/awt3jieVUf pic.twitter.com/HcfsBaApFi
11:50 (IST)
Realme X7 series India launch
Realme is launching the new X7 series smartphones in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Follow our liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.
Realme is hosting its first smartphone launch event of 2021, where it will be launching the new Realme X7 series. The new series is believed to include two smartphones – Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. The two smartphones are expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets. Realme has also teased the colour variants of the new X7 series smartphones, showing off a gradient fish colour – with hues of pink, yellow, white and blue, and a black colour variant.
The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST, and will be streamed on Realme's social media handles, including its official YouTube page.
The Realme X7 Pro is expected to offer a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X7 is expected to sport a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It might also come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
Realme X7 Pro weighs around 184 grams and the Realme X7 weighs 175 grams. The devices are expected to come in at 8.5 mm and 8.1 mm thickness respectively.
The Realme X7 Pro might be powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus, while the Realme X7 is by the Dimensity 800U chipset. The Realme X7 is expected to be available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB configurations while the X7 Pro is likely to be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB combo.
The Realme X7 Pro is expected to come with a primary 64 MP camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide as well as a 2 MP macro lens. It might also feature a 2 MP retro portrait lens. The device might house a 32 MP single punch-hole selfie camera as well.
The Realme X7 is also expected to come with a 32 MP selfie camera and other features similar to the X7 Pro. However, it might not have a 2 MP retro portrait lens.
also see
Realme X7 series
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999 respectivelyFeb 04, 2021
Realme X7 series
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event liveFeb 04, 2021
Realme
Realme UI 2.0 early access programme is now open for Realme 6, Realme C12 and other smartphonesFeb 02, 2021
RealPublic Sale
Realme RealPublic sale: Best deals on Realme X3, Realme X50 Pro, Smart TVs and moreJan 21, 2021
Realme
Realme confirms that it will launch one of the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset-powered smartphoneJan 21, 2021
Apple
Apple leads global smartphone shipments with iPhone 12 series during Q4 2020Jan 29, 2021
science
Air Pollution
Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: StudyFeb 04, 2021
SpaceX Crew-2
SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 AprilFeb 03, 2021
Climate Inaction
Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change, NGOs hail it as a 'historic victory'Feb 03, 2021
COVID-19 and pregnancy
Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggestsFeb 03, 2021