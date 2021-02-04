Thursday, February 04, 2021Back to
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

The Realme X7 Pro might be powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC and Realme X7 by the Dimensity 800U chipset.


FP TrendingFeb 04, 2021 08:45:00 IST

Realme X7 series that includes Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will debut today in India at 12.30 pm. The company has confirmed that the two smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets. Going by the company post on Twitter, Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 will feature a gradient finish with a 'Dare to Leap' motif on the back. It is also confirmed that both Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro will come with 5G connectivity.

Realme X7

Realme X7 series launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 12.30 pm today. You can head to the company's social media handles or YouTube page to catch the livestream. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro expected specifications

The Realme X7 Pro might offer a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme X7 is expected to sport a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It might also come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Realme X7 Pro weighs around 184 grams and the Realme X7 weighs 175 grams. The devices are expected to come in at 8.5 mm and 8.1 mm thickness respectively.

The Realme X7 Pro might be powered by flagship-grade octa-core Dimensity 1000 Plus, while the Realme X7 is by the Dimensity 800U chipset. The Realme X7 is expected to be available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB configurations while the X7 Pro is likely to be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB combo.

The Realme X7 Pro is expected to come with a primary 64 MP camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide as well as a 2 MP macro lens. It might also feature a 2 MP retro portrait lens. The device might house a 32 MP single punch-hole selfie camera as well.

The Realme X7 is also expected to come with a 32 MP selfie camera and other features similar to the X7 Pro. However, it might not have a 2 MP retro portrait lens.

