FP Trending

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are expected to launch in India soon. Vice President of Realme and CEO Realme India and Europe Madhav Sheth in a Diwali letter said, "I am personally involved in defining many interesting products,' including the 5G Realme X7 series and AIoT products that are awaited by the Realme fans in India." He also said that in 2021, the aim is to make Realme the "most popular tech-lifestyle brand" that equips everyone to stay smart and connected.

On 30 October, tipster Mukul Sharma said that Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro along with their 5G model will be launched in December 2020.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G was recently spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Launched in China in September this year, Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone has Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. As for camera, the device has a quad-camera set up on the rear that include a 64 MP wide lens, an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and another 2 MP depth sensors. The smartphone comes with a 32 MP selfie camera too.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is available in Xingyu Black, Gradient Colour and Fantasy White colour options. The starting price of the smartphone is CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 24,700).

Realme X7 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood that comes with 65 W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10.