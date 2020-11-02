Monday, November 02, 2020Back to
Realme X7, X7 Pro are expected to debut in India next month: All we know so far

The Realme X7 Pro 5G has been also spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standards.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2020 17:30:15 IST

Realme is going to launch its X7 series in India soon. A tipster has stated that Realme is going to release the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro along with its 5G model in December this year. The smartphone had earlier passed India’s BIS certification thus raising speculations about its India release. Leakster Mukul Sharma, who is popularly known as Stufflistings, tweeted on 30 October to reveal the likely launch period.

Realme X7, X7 Pro are expected to debut in India next month: All we know so far

Realme X7.

Amidst this buzz, the Realme X7 Pro 5G has been also spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The news was posted online by tipster Sudhanshu on 1 November. The tweet shows that the Realme product comes with a model number of RMX2121. The listing date is October 22 making the phone’s release very imminent.

The model number matches the smartphone’s model as seen during its China launch. The certification comes a few days after Realme X7 Pro 5G received Thailand’s NBTC and Taiwan’s NCC certifications, pointed out GizmoChina. This means that the device is going to see a global launch. While the NBTC listing only helped match the product’s model number, the NCC certifications gave us information about the Realme phone’s specs, which were mostly identical to that launched in its home market. Also, one cannot help but connect the dots when the CEO of Realme Mobiles Madhav Sheth is himself tweeting about the launch of the Realme X7 series in India.

While the product has received certification from several nations, it is not yet known whether the product will see an addition of the storage and colour variants.

In China, Realme X7 Pro 5G was available in Xingyu Black, Gradient Colour and Fantasy White colours. Its starting range stood at CNY 2,199 (Rs 23,000 approximately).

Launched earlier this year, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and has a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP, a 2 MP and another 2 MP sensors.

