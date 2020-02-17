Monday, February 17, 2020Back to
Realme X50 Pro teased to sport 90 Hz Super AMOLED display ahead of 24 February launch

So far, Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12 GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2020 12:33:59 IST

Realme is scheduled to launch the X50 Pro smartphone at an event in Madrid, Spain on 24 February. The phone has been subject to a myriad of leaks so far, and at least half of those have come via Realme itself. Adding another one to the countless leaks, Realme has shared a teaser about the X50 Pro's display.

Representational image. (Realme X50 5G Polar variant. Image: Weibo)

On Chinese social media website Weibo, Realme has teased that the X50 Pro will sport a Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Last month, Realme launched the X50 5G smartphone in China, which came with a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

Last week, in a post on Twitter from the official Realme Europe handle, the company confirmed that the Realem X50 Pro will come with 65 W SuperDart fast charging.

So far, Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12 GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

