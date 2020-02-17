tech2 News Staff

Realme is scheduled to launch the X50 Pro smartphone at an event in Madrid, Spain on 24 February. The phone has been subject to a myriad of leaks so far, and at least half of those have come via Realme itself. Adding another one to the countless leaks, Realme has shared a teaser about the X50 Pro's display.

On Chinese social media website Weibo, Realme has teased that the X50 Pro will sport a Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Last month, Realme launched the X50 5G smartphone in China, which came with a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

Last week, in a post on Twitter from the official Realme Europe handle, the company confirmed that the Realem X50 Pro will come with 65 W SuperDart fast charging.

We could think of a million situations in which having no battery could ruin your day. But during the time you have been thinking about this, you would have already charged the #realmeX50Pro with its 65W SuperDart Charge to keep you going. #realme5G — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 13, 2020

So far, Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12 GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

