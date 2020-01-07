Tuesday, January 07, 2020Back to
Realme X50 5G with 120 Hz display launched in China, pricing starts at CNY 2,499

The Realme X50 5G is the first smartphone from the company to run its custom Realme UI instead of using the ColorOS.


tech2 News StaffJan 07, 2020 15:49:35 IST

As scheduled, Realme has launched the X50 5G smartphone in China today. The Realme X50 5G is the first smartphone from the company to run its custom Realme UI instead of using the ColorOS.

Realme X50 5G pricing and availability

The Realme X50 5G will be available in China for purchase starting today. The company has not yet revealed when the smartphone will make it to the Indian market.

As for pricing, the Realme X50 5G comes in three variants, the base model comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at CNY 2,499, which is about Rs 26,000. The second variant comes with 6 GB RAM and256 GB storage, which is priced at CNY 2,699, that converts to approximately Rs 28,000, and the highest variant has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and that's priced at CNY 2,999, which comes to about Rs 31,000 as per today's conversion rates.

Realme X50 5G with 120 Hz display launched in China, pricing starts at CNY 2,499

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G specifications and features

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, which is the highlight of the smartphone. The display of the device also sports a dual punch-hole selfie camera, which includes a 16 MP sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor.

Under the hood, the Realme X50 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem.

At the rear, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP f/1.8 lens, along with a 12 MP telephone and an 8 MP ultrawide lens, accompanied by a 2 MP macro setup.

Fuelling the Reaome X50 5G is a 4,200 mAh battery, which is capable of 30 W VOOC 4.0 wired charging. The smartphone runs Android 10-based OS, with the tweaked version of ColorOS 7 on top, which the company calls Realme UI.

