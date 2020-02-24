Monday, February 24, 2020Back to
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 2.30 pm: Here's how to watch it live

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffFeb 24, 2020 09:19:57 IST

Realme is hosting a launch event in India today, where it will be launching 'India's first 5G smartphone' – Realme X50 Pro 5G. The event will be held in New Delhi and will kick off at 2.30 pm IST.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: How to watch the live stream

Realme will be streaming the launch event live on its official YouTube page. You can also track launch updates on Realme's official Twitter handle and on the Realme event site.

The YouTube webcast video is embedded below. It will be live at 2.30 pm.

In case you have a busy day ahead but you don't want to miss the launch live stream, you can click the play button on the video above. You will then see a 'Set Reminder' icon on the bottom left, hit that to be notified minutes before the event begins.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: What to expect

From what we know so far, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be accompanied with 12 GB of RAM. The 5G smartphone has also been teased to come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. A recent teaser also revealed that the smartphone will feature 65 W SuperDart fast charging.

This week, Realme also teased in China that the Realme X50 Pro will come with a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display. The same can be expected on the 5G variant of the smartphone.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


