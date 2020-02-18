tech2 News Staff

After GSMA cancelled the MWC 2020, where Realme was scheduled to launch the X50 Pro 5G smartphone, the company has sent out invites that it will still be launching the device on 24 February. The invite teases the smartphone to be 'India's first 5G smartphone'.

On 24 February, Realme will also be hosting an event in Madrid, where it will be globally launching the Realme X50 Pro as well.

The invite sent out to the Indian media is scheduled for 2.30 pm IST on 24 February and it mentions New Delhi as the place of launch. However, the invite also makes it clear that the Realme X50 Pro 5G launch will take place online. The webcast link has not gone live yet. We will share the link to the live stream and how to watch it, soon.

From what we know so far, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be accompanied with 12 GB of RAM. The 5G smartphone has also been teased to come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. A recent teaser also revealed that the smartphone will feature 65 W SuperDart fast charging.

This week, Realme also teased in China that the Realme X50 Pro will come with a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display. The same can be expected on the 5G variant of the smartphone.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.