Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India on 24 February, company sends out invites

On 24 February, Realme will also be hosting an event in Madrid, where it will be globally launching the Realme X50 Pro as well.


tech2 News StaffFeb 18, 2020 09:57:19 IST

After GSMA cancelled the MWC 2020, where Realme was scheduled to launch the X50 Pro 5G smartphone, the company has sent out invites that it will still be launching the device on 24 February. The invite teases the smartphone to be 'India's first 5G smartphone'.

Representional Image (Realme X2 Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey)

The invite sent out to the Indian media is scheduled for 2.30 pm IST on 24 February and it mentions New Delhi as the place of launch. However, the invite also makes it clear that the Realme X50 Pro 5G launch will take place online. The webcast link has not gone live yet. We will share the link to the live stream and how to watch it, soon.

Realme X50 Pro 5G invite

Realme X50 Pro 5G invite

From what we know so far, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be accompanied with 12 GB of RAM. The 5G smartphone has also been teased to come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. A recent teaser also revealed that the smartphone will feature 65 W SuperDart fast charging.

This week, Realme also teased in China that the Realme X50 Pro will come with a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display. The same can be expected on the 5G variant of the smartphone.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


