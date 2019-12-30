tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced that it will launch Realme X50 in Beijing on 7 January 2020. The company has confirmed that this upcoming phone will be 5G enabled and will come in blue and purple colour options.

A tipster has shared the specifications and pricing of Realme X50 on Weibo. As per this post, Realme X50 might feature a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to have a dual punch hole on the top that houses the front camera. This was revealed in an official teaser as well. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As per the previous reports, the smartphone might be available in a "Polar" colour variant.

In terms of camera, the post suggests that it is likely to come with a quad rear camera setup at the back. This setup is expected to house a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom support, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, we might see a 32 MP primary sensor along with an 8 MP sensor.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charge support and it is likely to come with a Type-C port. It is likely to be water-resistant and it is expected to feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Realme X50 is likely to come in three variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. They might be priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 22,000), CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,799 ( approx Rs 28,000), respectively.

