FP Trending

Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to debut in the European market on 26 May. Just days ahead of the event, a leak claims to reveal a whole lot of details about the device including its processor, camera setup, battery, and few other details.

The leaks comes via tipster Ishan Agarwal on twitter, although, the tweets where he revealed the details were removed at the time of writing this story.

Realme X3 SuperZoom expected specifications

If the latest leak is to be believed, Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The device is likely to be available with at least a 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The upcoming Realme device is expected to have a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charge.

It is expected to have a side fingerprint sensor.

The tipster mentions that the there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack or microSD card slot in Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear. The primary sensor will be a 64 MP Samsung GW1 with f/1.8 aperture). The device will have an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with an f/3.4 lens that has 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom.

It will also have a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The front of selfie camera of Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be of 32 MP IMX616 sensor and is likely to house another sensor, details of which are unclear.

The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options Arctic White and Glacier Blue.

Earlier this month, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth teased the features of Realme X3 SuperZoom indicating that the smartphone might sport a 60xZoom capability and 'Starry Mode'.