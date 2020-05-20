Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X3 SuperZoom may come with Snapdragon 855 plus chipset and 12 GB RAM: Report

Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to have a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charge.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 17:14:47 IST

Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to debut in the European market on 26 May. Just days ahead of the event, a leak claims to reveal a whole lot of details about the device including its processor, camera setup, battery, and few other details.

The leaks comes via tipster Ishan Agarwal on twitter, although, the tweets where he revealed the details were removed at the time of writing this story.

Realme X3 SuperZoom may come with Snapdragon 855 plus chipset and 12 GB RAM: Report

Realme X3 SuperZoom expected specifications

If the latest leak is to be believed, Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The device is likely to be available with at least a 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The upcoming Realme device is expected to have a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charge.

It is expected to have a side fingerprint sensor.

The tipster mentions that the there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack or microSD card slot in Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear. The primary sensor will be a 64 MP Samsung GW1 with f/1.8 aperture). The device will have an 8 MP ultrawide sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with an f/3.4 lens that has 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom.

It will also have a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The front of selfie camera of Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be of 32 MP IMX616 sensor and is likely to house another sensor, details of which are unclear.

The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options Arctic White and Glacier Blue.

Earlier this month, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth teased the features of Realme X3 SuperZoom indicating that the smartphone might sport a 60xZoom capability and 'Starry Mode'.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme Watch, Realme TV to arrive in India on 25 May, company confirms

May 15, 2020
Realme Watch, Realme TV to arrive in India on 25 May, company confirms
Realme Watch colour options, screen size, other features revealed by company ahead of 25 May launch

Realme smartwatch

Realme Watch colour options, screen size, other features revealed by company ahead of 25 May launch

May 20, 2020
Realme TV to be powered by 64-bit MediaTek SoC, company confirms ahead of launch on 25 March

Realme TV

Realme TV to be powered by 64-bit MediaTek SoC, company confirms ahead of launch on 25 March

May 19, 2020
Realme Narzo 10 to go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 to go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

May 18, 2020
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A scheduled to launch today at 12.30 pm IST: How and where you can watch it live

Realme Narzo

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A scheduled to launch today at 12.30 pm IST: How and where you can watch it live

May 11, 2020
Realme announces long-term beta programme with early access to Android 11 for Realme X2 Pro users

Realme

Realme announces long-term beta programme with early access to Android 11 for Realme X2 Pro users

May 14, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020