Realme X3 will sport 60x Zoom and Starry Mode, confirms India CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme X3 will reportedly be fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.


FP TrendingMay 11, 2020 10:12:30 IST

It seems that the Realme X3 smartphone might sport a 60x zoom capability along with ‘Starry Mode’. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased these features on Twitter with an image.

Representional Image (Realme X2 Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey)

“Announcing Realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3,” Sheth posted. He then challenged people to try clicking a better picture with their smartphones.

According to tipster @Sudhanshu1414, Realme X3's Starry Mode will allow users to "capture Milky Way shots".

The tipster had earlier tweeted that the Realme X3 will have a 4200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Another report by Gizmochina claims that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.57-inch display with an IPS LCD touchscreen.

Further, reports suggest that the Realme X3 will feature a quad-camera setup – a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Two selfie cameras in front with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor are likely too.

The report mentions that Realme X3 may be built with a glass front, plastic back, and plastic frame. The smartphone is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-core processor.

