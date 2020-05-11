FP Trending

It seems that the Realme X3 smartphone might sport a 60x zoom capability along with ‘Starry Mode’. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased these features on Twitter with an image.

“Announcing Realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3,” Sheth posted. He then challenged people to try clicking a better picture with their smartphones.

Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.

According to tipster @Sudhanshu1414, Realme X3's Starry Mode will allow users to "capture Milky Way shots".

Here's some exclusive leak for you guys: realme X3 SuperZoom will support upto 60x Zoom & it will come with a "Starry Mode" feature that will help you to capture Milky Way shots (Yes, you've read it right, Milky Way!) I'm already excited about this device. What about you? — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 7, 2020

The tipster had earlier tweeted that the Realme X3 will have a 4200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

realme X3 SuperZoom will use a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 2, 2020

Another report by Gizmochina claims that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.57-inch display with an IPS LCD touchscreen.

Further, reports suggest that the Realme X3 will feature a quad-camera setup – a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Two selfie cameras in front with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor are likely too.

The report mentions that Realme X3 may be built with a glass front, plastic back, and plastic frame. The smartphone is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-core processor.

