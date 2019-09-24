Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X2 with 64 MP quad camera setup and 32 MP selfie shooter launched in China

Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and it packs a 4,000 mAh battery


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 11:49:14 IST

Realme today launched the Realme X2 with a 64 MP quad-camera setup in China today at a starting price of CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.). The company had also launched Realme XT (Review) in India with a 64 MP camera. Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and interestingly, the company had also announced that a Realme XT with the Snapdragon 730G will also debut in India in December this year.

The difference between the Realme X2 and Realme XT is the processor and selfie shooter. The rest of the specifications are the same.

Realme X2 pricing and availability

The newly launched handset is available in two storage variants —  6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.) while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (Rs 18,900 approx.).

The smartphone comes in two colour variants — Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

Realme X2 with 64 MP quad camera setup and 32 MP selfie shooter launched in China

Realme X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor. Image: Realme

Realme X2 specifications

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The smartphone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G  processor, clocked at 2.2 GHz. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor as the primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the waterdrop notch on the display houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Realme X2 is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports  30W VOOC fast charging.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme X2

Realme X2 with a 64 MP camera to be officially announced in China on 24 September

Sep 18, 2019
Realme X2 with a 64 MP camera to be officially announced in China on 24 September

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019