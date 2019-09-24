tech2 News Staff

Realme today launched the Realme X2 with a 64 MP quad-camera setup in China today at a starting price of CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.). The company had also launched Realme XT (Review) in India with a 64 MP camera. Realme X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and interestingly, the company had also announced that a Realme XT with the Snapdragon 730G will also debut in India in December this year.

The difference between the Realme X2 and Realme XT is the processor and selfie shooter. The rest of the specifications are the same.

Realme X2 pricing and availability

The newly launched handset is available in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.) while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (Rs 18,900 approx.).

The smartphone comes in two colour variants — Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

Realme X2 specifications

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The smartphone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, clocked at 2.2 GHz. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor as the primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the waterdrop notch on the display houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Realme X2 is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.