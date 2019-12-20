tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the Realme X2, and the Realme Buds Air a few days ago in India. Realme X2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is priced at a starting price point of Rs 16,999. The Realme X2 (first impressions) is going on its first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart.

The company also launched Realme Paysa financial services app today at the launch event. It will offer lending services for both customers and SMEs. This service will let you take personal loans, invest in mutual funds, make payments and pay bills, and budgeting tools.

Realme X2 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme X2 comes in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999. It is available in Pearl Green, Pearl White and Pearl Blue colour variants.

The smartphone will go on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Buyers will get Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of Realme X2. Jio users will also get benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Realme X2 specifications and features

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and offers 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM variants. It comes with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

