Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs ROG Phone 2: A new budget flagship is here

Realme X2 Pro could be a real performer and we are eagerly awaiting for an Indian launch of the device.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 13:29:22 IST

Realme is continuing its onslaught of launching smartphones every month and it has now come out with Realme X2 Pro which is a charged up version of the Realme X2 launched back in September. Priced starting at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 26,000) and with some extremely flagship worthy features the phone is quite sure to shake up the budget smartphone segment.

Realme X2 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies. Realme X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.

While the device has not been announced for the Indian markets it can be safe to assume that when it does the phone is going to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 7T (Review), Redmi K20 Pro (Review), and the Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review). So let's see how does the Realme X2 Pro compare with these devices based on specs on sheet.

Smartphone Realme X2 Pro OnePlus 7T ROG Phone 2 Redmi K20 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.55 6.55 6.59 6.39
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 409 402 391 403
Display Type Super AMOLED Fluid AMOLED AMOLED Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 161 x 75.7 x 8.7 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 171 x 77.6 x 9.5 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8
Weight (gm) 199 190 240 191
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 6,8, 12 GB 8 GB 8, 12 GB 6,8 GB
Ruggedness Splash proof
On-Board Memory 64, 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory No No No
Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 13MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 16 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP, f/2.4
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Quad-camera Triple camera Dual Camera Triple-camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF Phase detection autofocus PDAF
Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 24MP, f/2.2 Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2
Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480/960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps
Flash LED flash LED flash LED flash Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Android 10 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes Yes Yes No
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display
3.5mm jack Yes No Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 3,800 mAh 6,000 4,000
Fast charging Yes, 50 W SuperVOOC Flash Charge Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 30 W Fast Charge Yes, fast battery charging 27W
Colors Lunar White, Neptune Blue Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue Matte Black, Glossy Black Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue
Prices in India TBD Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at Rs 27,999

From what we can make out the Realme X2 Pro is quite an interesting proposition as far as the specs it offers for its price. Right of the bat, we notice the Snapdragon 855+ chipset is present in the device, which is something the K20 Pro does not have. What the K20 Pro also does not have is a high refresh rate display which all the devices including the Realme X2 Pro have although the ROG Phone 2 triumphs everyone with the highest 120 Hz refresh rate.

Talking about optics, we see that the Realme X2 Pro comes with an unprecedented 64 MP quad-camera setup that none of the phones in this list have. However, the camera performance and quality is something we would need to check thoroughly in our full review of the device. Something else that stands out for the Realme X2 Pro is the fact that it supports 50W SuperVOOC charging which is again not found in any competing phone, all of which max out at 30W fast charging. Realme could have a real performer on its hand here and we are eagerly awaiting for an Indian launch of the device. Be sure to check out our detailed review of the device when it launches.

