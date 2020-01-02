Thursday, January 02, 2020Back to
Realme X2 Pro 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now on sale at Rs 27,999

Realme X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.


tech2 News StaffJan 02, 2020 16:53:24 IST

Realme launched the X2 Pro in India back in November at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone was initially launched in two — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Now the company has launched another configuration of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at a price of Rs 27,999.

This new variant of Realme X2 Pro (Review) is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme X2 Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

Realme X2 Pro pricing, sale offers

The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The other two — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 33,999.

You can get a 6 GB variant in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour variant. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can get a discount of up to Rs 11,850 on the smartphone under the exchange offer.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

