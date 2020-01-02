tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the X2 Pro in India back in November at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone was initially launched in two — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Now the company has launched another configuration of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at a price of Rs 27,999.

This new variant of Realme X2 Pro (Review) is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme X2 Pro pricing, sale offers

The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The other two — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 33,999.

You can get a 6 GB variant in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour variant. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You can get a discount of up to Rs 11,850 on the smartphone under the exchange offer.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.