At an event held in New Delhi, Realme has announced the successor of Realme 2 Pro (Review) — the Realme 3 Pro. Along with that, the company has also announced Realme C2, which is the successor to its entry-level budget smartphone offering, the Realme C1.

Realme C2 price, availability

The Realme C2 has been launched in two variants. There is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 5,999, and then there is a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model, which will cost you Rs 7,999.

The Realme C2's first sale will be held on 15 May starting 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.

Realme 3 Pro price, availability

The Realme 3 Pro will be available starting Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Realme will go up on sale on 29 April at 12 pm with offers such as No Cost EMI for up to 6 months and benefits worth Rs 5,300 from Jio.

Realme C2 specifications and features

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor. Running the device is Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

For photography, the Realme C2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the device is equipped with 5 MP AI camera. The phone's rear camera also supports 80fps/480p slow motion videos.

The Realme C2 has a triple camera slot, and support AI facial unlock. Fuelling the device is a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch, that houses the front-facing camera.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-tone colour with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. For rear optics, Realme has included a 16 MP Sony IMX 519 sensor which is the same used in the OnePlus 6T (Review) along with a 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the smartphone comes with a 25 MP sensor.

Realme 3 Pro, as was mentioned in its teaser as well comes with a fast Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

Realme is also introducing two new software optimisations for gamers — TouchBoost 2.0 for better touch sensitivity and FrameBoost for more stable frame rates while playing games like PUBG Mobile.

Realme runs on ColorOS 6.0 UI which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It comes packed with a 4,045 mAh battery. a 20W charging adapter and support for Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast charging capabilities.

