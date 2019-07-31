tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 10:12:43 IST
After launch earlier this month, Realme X went up on its first sale last week. If you had been eyeing the device and missed the first sale, the Realme X will be available for purchase once again today. The phone will be going up on sale starting 12 pm today (31 July) on Flipkart and Realme's own website.
Realme X: Pricing and offers
As far as pricing goes, Realme X's base 4 GB variant with 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 19,999. The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 20,999.
Realme X: Specifications and key features
In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.
For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.
