tech2 News Staff

After launch earlier this month, Realme X went up on its first sale last week. If you had been eyeing the device and missed the first sale, the Realme X will be available for purchase once again today. The phone will be going up on sale starting 12 pm today (31 July) on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme X: Pricing and offers

As far as pricing goes, Realme X's base 4 GB variant with 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 19,999. The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 20,999.

The smartphone is only available in two colour variant—Polar white and Space blue. The Master edition of the smartphone will be available in two design variants—onion and garlic and one storage variant of 8 GB + 128 GB, and it is priced at Rs 19,999. Also, if you purchase Realme X on Flipkart via SBI credit card, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount. (Also read: Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy A50: A mid-range face-off)

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

