Realme X spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB of RAM

A Realme device with model number RMX1901 has been spotted on the benchmarks and it is quite likely the Realme X.

tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2019 11:16:02 IST

The Realme X (Review) is the new upcoming flagship device from the former Oppo sub-brand Realme. The phone is said to be announced in China and should also be making its way to the Indian markets as well. While there are not too many leaks surrounding the device, we have some new information from benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Realme 3 Pro. Image: tech2

A Realme device with model number RMX1901 has been spotted on the benchmarks and it is quite likely the Realme X. The device is shown to have scores of 1506 and 5837 for single-core and multi-core scores respectively. The phone is shown to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC in the benchmarks so these scores appear to be correct. The Realme 3 Pro, which also came with the Snapdragon 710 chipset, has shown single-core and multi-core scores of 1534 and 5888 respectively.

Apart from that the phone also has 8 GB of RAM and is running on Android 9.0 Pie. It is not clear whether this device, like the Realme 3 Pro, will be eligible for the Android Q 10.0 beta program.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Realme X Youth Edition will be the Chinese edition of the Realme 3 Pro (review) phone that was launched in India recently. Realme has also confirmed through a Weibo post that both the phones will be launched at an event in Beijing, China on 15 May.

The poster for the launch event only mention the Realme X, but there is further evidence to prove that there is a second phone being readied for launch at the 15 May event. A local e-commerce website called Jingdong Mall has already listed both the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition phone.

 

