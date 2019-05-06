tech2 News Staff

Realme is celebrating its first anniversary in India and simultaneously planning its entry into the Chinese market.

Last month, two Realme phones were spotted on the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority. Recent reports have revealed that these phones will be hitting the Chinese markets as the Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition.

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Realme X Youth Edition will be the Chinese edition of the Realme 3 Pro (review) phone that was launched in India recently. Realme has also confirmed through a Weibo post that both the phones will be launched at an event in Beijing, China on 15 May.

The poster for the launch event only mention the Realme X, but there is further evidence to prove that there is a second phone being readied for launch at the 15 May event. A local e-commerce website called Jingdong Mall has already listed both the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition phone.

As far as specifications of the Realme X are concerned, the smartphone will likely sport a 6.5-inch OLED display with a notch-less design in place. The phone will also feature an n-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera. Inside, a Snapdragon 730 series chipset is expected to power the phone, though there is a doubt that Realme may even throw in a Snapdragon 855 SoC in there.

The Realme X will feature a 3,680 mAh battery unit (with VOOC 3.0 support) and a dual-camera setup on the back comprising of a 48 MP primary camera sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor.

