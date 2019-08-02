Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
Realme X, Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, pricing and specifications

Realme X and Realme 3i are available at a starting price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 11:43:22 IST

Last month, Realme launched its flagship smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, Realme X in India. It was launched alongside the company's budget device, Realme 3i. The two devices are going on sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and the company website.

Realme X and Realme 3i pricing

Realme X is available in two storage variants —  4 GB + 128 GB model which is priced at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB option that is priced at Rs 19,999. The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 20,999. It is available in two colour variant—Polar white and Space blue. The Master edition of the smartphone will be available in two design variants—onion and garlic and one storage variant of 8 GB + 128 GB, and it is priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme 3i is priced at Rs 7,999 for 3 GB + 32 GB variant and the top variant 4 GB + 64 GB is priced at Rs 7,999. Realme 3i is available in three colour variants — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red.

Realme X. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

If you purchase the device from the Realme website, you can get 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,300 benefits from Reliance Jio. Flipkart is also offering five percent cashback if you purchase the device via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or HDFC Bank debit card.

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

Realme 3i: Specifications and key features

Realme 3i sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,520 x  720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera. As for the front camera, it comes with a 13 MP sensor.

In terms of performance, Realme 3i comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It is packed with a 4, 230 mAh battery.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


