Thursday, May 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme is working on a new tablet, slated to be the cheapest tablet with the Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme is all set to refresh the Realme Pad for a second generation. The new tablet is poised to get the Snapdragon 870 chipset, as well as a 120Hz display panel.


FP StaffMay 19, 2022 15:53:49 IST

Realme is all set to launch two new tablets sometime this month in China, and possibly India as well, a market where the company has become one of the fastest growing smartphone brands. The company teased that it is working on an all new model or the second generation of the Realme Pad tablet which will be considerably cheaper than its competitors.

Realme is working on a new tablet, slated to be the cheapest tablet with the Snapdragon 870 SoC

Representational image: First gen Realme Pad

Rumours coming out of the Chinese tech community suggest that another model is also in the pipeline, which will be a premium model, with an all aluminium body. While the date and name for the premium tablet haven’t been revealed, there are a few details floating around regarding the all new Realme Pad.

The upcoming Realme Pad will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is also said that the new Realme Pad will feature a Quad HD+ LCD display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by an 8,360mAh battery. So far, this is all the information that is out in the open as far as specifications are concerned. Having said that, it can be safe to speculate that it would have an LTE+5G version in addition to the Wi-Fi-only model.

Realme's vice president, Xu Qi took to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform and stated that the new Realme Pad is going to be the cheapest tablet with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. 

As per reports, the tablet will first be launched in China, before the end of this month alongside the Naruto special edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W. Later it would be introduced to other markets like India and Europe, where Realme has seen strong and consistent growth.

Realme's second generation of the Realme Pad will be competing with upcoming devices like the OnePlus Pad, Oppo Pad, and others. While the Oppo Pad also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the OnePlus tablet is expected to get a Snapdragon 888 chipset. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Narzo 50 & Narzo 50 Pro launched in India, check out the price, specs and launch deals

May 18, 2022
Realme Narzo 50 & Narzo 50 Pro launched in India, check out the price, specs and launch deals

science

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022