FP Staff

Realme is all set to launch two new tablets sometime this month in China, and possibly India as well, a market where the company has become one of the fastest growing smartphone brands. The company teased that it is working on an all new model or the second generation of the Realme Pad tablet which will be considerably cheaper than its competitors.

Rumours coming out of the Chinese tech community suggest that another model is also in the pipeline, which will be a premium model, with an all aluminium body. While the date and name for the premium tablet haven’t been revealed, there are a few details floating around regarding the all new Realme Pad.

The upcoming Realme Pad will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is also said that the new Realme Pad will feature a Quad HD+ LCD display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by an 8,360mAh battery. So far, this is all the information that is out in the open as far as specifications are concerned. Having said that, it can be safe to speculate that it would have an LTE+5G version in addition to the Wi-Fi-only model.

Realme's vice president, Xu Qi took to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform and stated that the new Realme Pad is going to be the cheapest tablet with the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

As per reports, the tablet will first be launched in China, before the end of this month alongside the Naruto special edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W. Later it would be introduced to other markets like India and Europe, where Realme has seen strong and consistent growth.

Realme's second generation of the Realme Pad will be competing with upcoming devices like the OnePlus Pad, Oppo Pad, and others. While the Oppo Pad also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the OnePlus tablet is expected to get a Snapdragon 888 chipset.