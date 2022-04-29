Friday, April 29, 2022Back to
Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging launched in India, check out the price and specs

Along with the GT Neo 3, Realme also launched a hoard of new devices, which include a television two TWS earbuds, and a tablet.


FP StaffApr 29, 2022 16:31:18 IST

Realme launched the GT Neo 3 and a hoard of devices in the country today, in order to further solidify their growth in the Indian smartphone market. In over a year, they have shown 40 per cent YoY growth, which is the reason that they plan to go all guns blazing in the next couple of years.

Realme GT Neo 3 150W Launched in India

The highlight of the event was the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3 150W edition. However, the up and coming tech company also announced another version of the GT Neo 3, the Realme Pad Mini, the Realme Smart TV X FullHd, and two TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Q2s and the Realme Buds Air 3.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price, Specs & Availability

Realme GT Neo 3 150W Launched in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 features a Dimensity 8100 processor and a dedicated display processor that powers the 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the camera, the Realme GT Neo 3 packs a 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS system, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro shooter. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.

The device is powered by a 5nm Dimensity 8100 processor, which has four Cortex-A78 units at 2.85GHz, and the MaliG610 graphics unit, along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with 80W SuperDart charging, as well as 150W UltraDart charging.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is available in 3 variants. The 8GB + 128GB unit is available for Rs 36,999, whereas the 8GB + 256GB unit is available for 38,999. The main highlight of the series, the Realme GT Neo 3 150W edition, with 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999. 

The devices will be available from the 4th of May 2022 onwards, and up until the 9th of May, customers will be given bank discounts worth Rs 7,000 on all the three variants of the phone.

Other Products 

The Realme Pad Mini, with its 8.7-inch display, will be available in 4 variants. The WiFi with 3GB + 32GB unit will be available for Rs 10,999, whereas the WiFi unit with 4GB + 64GB spec will be available for Rs 12,999. The LTE unit with 3GB + 32GB will be available for Rs 12,999, whereas the LTE unit with 4GB + 64GB will be available for Rs 14,999.

The Realme Buds Air 3, with its 30 hours of playback time and segment-defining ANC features, are available at Rs 4,999. The Realme Buds Q2s, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 1,999.

The 40-inch version of the Realme Smart TV X model will be available at Rs 22,999 whereas the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 25,999.

Most of the products will be available on Realme’s website, across multiple e-commerce platforms and other stores from the 4th of May. For a part of the first week, i.e. till the 9th of May, Realme will be providing a number of discounts on the products launched today.

