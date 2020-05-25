Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
Realme Smart TV, Watch, Buds Air Neo and Powerbank 2 launched in India today: Pricing, availability, specifications

The Realme Powerbank 2 and Buds Air Neo will be available starting today (25 May) at 3 pm.


tech2 News StaffMay 25, 2020 14:13:22 IST

Realme today launched a handful of products in India including its first smart TV and smartwatch along with Realme Buds Air Neo and Powerbank 2.

Realme smart TV comes in two 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes and is priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. It will go on sale on 2 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The company offers an additional 1-year warranty on the panels.

Realme will also be offering a home-installation service within 48-hours of placing the order for the smart TV.

Realme smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available for purchase on 5 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Air Neo will cost you Rs 2,999 and the white colour variant will go on sale today at 3 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The red and green variants will be made available eventually.

The 10,000 mAh Powerbank 2 is priced at Rs 999 and you can buy it today at 3 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme smart TV specifications and features

Realme smart TV is powered by MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and features a premium, bezel-less design and Chroma Boost Picture Engine, offering ultra-high brightness of up to 400 nits.

It comes with 24W Quad Stereo Speakers supported by Dolby Audio.

Realme Smart TV runs Android TV OS and comes with pre-installed OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. It also lets you connect third-party devices via USB, HDMI, or Bluetooth.

Realme smartwatch features and specifications

The Realme Watch comes with a large 3.5 cm (1.4”) touch screen, an Intelligent Activity Tracker with 14 sport modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.

The smartwatch also comes with a real-time heart rate monitor and SPO2 monitor to keep real-time track of your health.

Realme claims that the watch's heart rate sensor is close to the accuracy of the medical-level sensors.

Realme Watch comes with a Smart Unlock feature that will automatically unlock your Realme device as you approach it. The watch also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Air Neo specifications

The Realme Buds Air Neo comes with 13 mm large bass boost driver, 17-hours playback, super-low latency mode, and touch controls which make these the truly wireless.

The earbuds come in green, red and white colour options.

Realme 10,000 mAh Powerbank 2 specifications

The 10,000 mAh Powerbank 2 comes in a black and yellow colour options.

The new powerbank supports 18 W two-way quick charge. It supports micro USB and type-C and comes with low-current mode for IoT devices.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


