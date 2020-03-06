Friday, March 06, 2020Back to
Realme Band with heart-rate monitor and Cricket mode launched at Rs 1,499

The Realme Band runs on Android 5 and houses a 90 mAh battery that can last up to nine days.


tech2 News StaffMar 06, 2020 10:08:56 IST

Along with Realme 6 series, Realme also launched its first fitness band in India. This Realme band comes with a real-time heart rate monitor, Cricket mode, and five personalised dial faces. It is expected to go up against Mi Band 4 (Review) that was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 2,299.

Realme Band pricing, availability

The Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 in India and it will be available for purchase on 9 March at 12.00 pm on the company's website, Amazon.in, and at offline retail stores.

Realme Band with heart-rate monitor and Cricket mode launched at Rs 1,499

Realme Band comes with a real time heart rate monitor.

The fitness band is available in Black, Green and Yellow coloured straps options.

Realme Band specifications

Realme Band features a 0.96-inch colour TFT LCD display that has a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. This water-resistant display supports five levels of brightness that can be customised via the Realme Link app. You can also swap between the provided watch faces via this app. The band lights up on the movement of the wrist due to its built-in gravity sensor. The display also features a virtual button that can be used to switch between functions.

The Realme Band comes with several features including a real-time heart rate monitor, sleep quality monitor, Idle Alert that reminds the user to walk or move after sitting for long stretches. It also comes with nine sports modes that include running, yoga, hiking, climbing and so on. You will also get a Cricket mode where detailed statistics of the ongoing match will br displayed on the band. You can store access three modes directly from the band.

The Band also features smart notifications that support Facebook, Gmail, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok and more. It also comes with the weather forecast, alarm reminder, call reminder, automatic brightness adjustment at night and so on.

The Realme Band houses a 90 mAh battery that can last up to nine days.

