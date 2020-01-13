Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
Realme UI, based on Android 10, revealed: Here's when it will rollout to your device

The new UI will start releasing in Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT smartphones this month.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2020 14:24:22 IST

Realme has officially rolled out new Android 10-based Realme UI with updated design and functionality. A few highlights of this new user interface are customisations of icons, nature-inspired wallpapers, and Personal Information Protection feature. ColorOS is one of the setbacks of the Realme phones but this new UI with near stock android experience just work as an advantage of the company.

Realme's new UI will flaunt the following features:

Design

In terms of design, it will allow the users to customise the app icons as per their choice by giving them options like square or round, large or small. 11 new wallpapers inspired by nature are also introduced. As per the company, this system is light, fast and has more power-saving features.

(Also read: ColorOS 7 announced in India: Here's all you need to know about it)

Realme UI, based on Android 10, revealed: Heres when it will rollout to your device

Realme.

Features

In terms of features, earlier you could to take a screenshot by swiping three fingers simultaneously, now this has been tweaked. Now you can touch and hold the screen with three fingers for a few seconds, and then swipe down to select a specific area. No more cropping is required.

Privacy

By enabling the "Personal Information Protection" feature will show empty information pages when the apps request to access the user’s personal information including call history, contacts, messages. This is to enhance user privacy.

Roadmap

Realme has also rolled out a roadmap explaining when which smartphone will get this new UI, starting with Realme 3 Pro(Review) and Realme XT (Review) this month.

Realme UI roadmap.

Realme UI roadmap.

