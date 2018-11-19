Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
Realme U1 with Mediatek Helio P70, dewdrop notch to launch on 28 Nov at 12.30 pm

The Company claims that the Realme U1 will sport the "most powerful selfie camera ever."

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 15:30 PM IST

MediaTek’s new chip, the Helio P70 was launched recently, and the first realme phone to feature the processor will be the Realme U1. According to a listing on the Amazon India website, the date and time of the launch of the new smartphone have been revealed.

The Realme U1 will be launched in India on 28 November at 12:30 pm. Not much is known in terms of specifications of the device yet.

Camera on the Realme U1. Image: Amazon India

The front camera on the Realme U1. Image: Amazon India

Realme claims that the device will sport the "most powerful selfie camera ever." While the details about the megapixels are unknown, the Amazon listing reveals that the device will feature the following: High-resolution depth-engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction shots, anti-blooming engine and accurate AI-detection.

The company had recently tweeted saying that the company will soon be launching the "world’s first" Helio P70 smartphone within smartphone which will be a part of a new U series.

MediaTek’s Helio P70, is built on a 12 nm process and features an APU updated APU improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

MediaTek Helio P70. Image: Amazon India

MediaTek Helio P70. Image: Amazon India

In terms of display, the device has been confirmed to come with a "dewdrop notch." The notch house the front camera, which the company seems to be quite confident about.

