Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme U1 receives another price cut in India, now priced starting Rs 9,999

This is the second price cut announced for Realme U1 in the last two months.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 08:02:37 IST

Oppo's sub-brand Realme was launched last year. Ever since the brand has been releasing one smartphone after another. In less than a year's time, they have already released some six models, scattered in three different series. One of them is the U-series, which has camera-centric devices. The Realme U1 was the first (and only, for now) smartphone under this category. And in about five months of its launch, the smartphone has received two price cuts, the second one being announced today.

Realme U1 receives another price cut in India, now priced starting Rs 9,999

Realme U1 comes in two variants and is now priced starting Rs 10,999. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

When announced in November 2018, the Realme U1 was released in two variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32GB storage model was priced at Rs 12,499, whereas the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants was announced at Rs 14,999. However, in February this year, Realme reduced the prices of both the models by Rs 1,500, bring the price of the 3 GB RAM model to Rs 10,999, and the 4 GB RAM variant to Rs 13,499.

Now, according to a Twitter post by Realme, the 3 GB model of the Realme U1 will be priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the 4 GB RAM model will be selling for Rs 11,999.

You can also read our review of the Realme U1.

Realme U1 specifications and features

Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus dewdrop display with 19.5:9 ratio and 90.8 screen-to-body ratio. The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC is built on a 12 nm process and features improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

The Realme U series has been announced as a photography expert. In terms of optics, the U1 has a dual camera set up at the back with 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP secondary sensor. There is a slow-motion video at 90 fps, which will also be available on the Realme 2 Pro by the end of this year.

The front camera is a 25 MP Sony Flagship sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 3X optical zoom. Realme also announced the 'AI Beauty+' mode for the selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GH, a dual Nano-SIM + MicroSD card dedicated slot, GPS/A-GPS/Glonass, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device also has a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is available in three colours — Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold.

The device weighs 168g, is powered by a 3500 mAh Battery.

Realme U1 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)


also see

Realme

Realme announces Mobile Bonanza sale, offers on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Mar 22, 2019
Realme announces Mobile Bonanza sale, offers on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and more
Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2 and more

Smartphones

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2 and more

Mar 25, 2019
Realme 3 to go on sale on 2 April at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Realme 3

Realme 3 to go on sale on 2 April at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Apr 01, 2019
Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro and more

Smartphones

Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro and more

Apr 01, 2019
Avengers: Endgame — New Gamora poster fuels time-travel theory; merchandise teases Thanos vs Hulk rematch

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame — New Gamora poster fuels time-travel theory; merchandise teases Thanos vs Hulk rematch

Mar 27, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the competition

Budget smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the competition

Mar 18, 2019

science

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019
World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Autism

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Apr 01, 2019
A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Memory

A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Apr 01, 2019
Waters off Galapagos coast under invasion by alien species from visiting boats

Environment

Waters off Galapagos coast under invasion by alien species from visiting boats

Apr 01, 2019