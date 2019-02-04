Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme U1 prices slashed permanently by Rs 1,000; now starts at Rs 10,999

The price cut for the Realme U1 is already live on both Realme's e-store as well as on Amazon India.

tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 21:03:36 IST

Realme may not be a brand that has been around for long but the company has quickly made quite a name for itself for its super aggressive smartphone pricing across the line. The company has now slashed the price of the Realme U1 in India.

Launched back in November 2018 for a price of Rs 11,999, the Realme U1 has now received a price cut of Rs 1,000 for both the base variant with 3 GB RAM, as well as, the 4 GB RAM variant. This means that the Realme U1 now starts at a price of Rs 10,999 and goes up till Rs 13,499 for the top end variant.

Realme U1 comes in two variants and is now priced starting Rs 10,999. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Realme U1 comes in two variants and is now priced starting Rs 10,999. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The price cut is already live on both Realme's e-store as well as on Amazon India. The Amazon listing also offers a couple of interesting offers for buyers including the Jio Realme Thunder offer. As part of it, users can get Rs 2,500 cashback along with Cleartrip cashback offer. In addition, there are no-cost EMIs available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and other Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme U1 price cut

Realme U1 specifications and features

Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus dewdrop display with 19.5:9 ratio and 90.8 screen-to-body ratio. The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC is built on a 12 nm process and features improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

The Realme U series has been announced as a photography expert. In terms of optics, the U1 has a dual camera set up at the back with 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP secondary sensor. There is a slow-motion video at 90 fps, which will also be available on the Realme 2 Pro by the end of this year.

The front camera is a 25 MP Sony Flagship sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 3X optical zoom. Realme also announced the 'AI Beauty+' mode for the selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GH, a dual Nano-SIM + MicroSD card dedicated slot, GPS/A-GPS/Glonass, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device also has a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is available in three colours — Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold.

The device weighs 168g, is powered by a 3500 mAh Battery.

Realme U1 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Realme

Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1, more available on discount starting today

Feb 04, 2019

Partnered

Honor 10 Lite leads the 15k pack against Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1 with its AI-enabled camera

Jan 22, 2019

science

Oceans

Oceans to get bluer and greener due to rising temperatures from climate change

Feb 04, 2019

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4 probe, rover survive first lunar night, wake up to record-low temperature

Feb 04, 2019

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019