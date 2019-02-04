tech2 News Staff

Realme may not be a brand that has been around for long but the company has quickly made quite a name for itself for its super aggressive smartphone pricing across the line. The company has now slashed the price of the Realme U1 in India.

Launched back in November 2018 for a price of Rs 11,999, the Realme U1 has now received a price cut of Rs 1,000 for both the base variant with 3 GB RAM, as well as, the 4 GB RAM variant. This means that the Realme U1 now starts at a price of Rs 10,999 and goes up till Rs 13,499 for the top end variant.

The price cut is already live on both Realme's e-store as well as on Amazon India. The Amazon listing also offers a couple of interesting offers for buyers including the Jio Realme Thunder offer. As part of it, users can get Rs 2,500 cashback along with Cleartrip cashback offer. In addition, there are no-cost EMIs available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and other Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme U1 specifications and features

Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus dewdrop display with 19.5:9 ratio and 90.8 screen-to-body ratio. The screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC is built on a 12 nm process and features improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

The Realme U series has been announced as a photography expert. In terms of optics, the U1 has a dual camera set up at the back with 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP secondary sensor. There is a slow-motion video at 90 fps, which will also be available on the Realme 2 Pro by the end of this year.

The front camera is a 25 MP Sony Flagship sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 3X optical zoom. Realme also announced the 'AI Beauty+' mode for the selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GH, a dual Nano-SIM + MicroSD card dedicated slot, GPS/A-GPS/Glonass, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device also has a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is available in three colours — Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold.

The device weighs 168g, is powered by a 3500 mAh Battery.

Realme U1 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

