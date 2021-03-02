tech2 News Staff

Realme is hosting an event today where it will unveil its new 108 MP camera technology. Realme's upcoming flagship smartphones – Realme 8 series – is expected to feature the new camera tech. However, the Realme 8 series will not be the first smartphones to feature the 108 MP camera tech. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Motorola Edge+ and Redmi Note 10 already sport the 108 MP camera tech. The briefing event is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm IST today (2 March). Realme will be streaming the event live on all its social media channels: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also teased the 108 MP camera tech last week.

A great breakthrough ahead! Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

While we don't know much about the camera tech so far or even the smartphones that will sport the same, reports suggest that only the highest variant of the Realme 8 series would feature the 108 MP camera. Further, a phone with model number RMX3092 was spotted last year on Geekbench, which is believed to be the Realme 8, and was seen featuring MediaTel Dimensity 720 processor, 8 GB RAM, Android 10 OS, and more.

Watch the Realme 108 MP camera briefing livestream here: