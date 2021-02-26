FP Trending

Realme seems to be working on the Realme 8 series as CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the upcoming lineup via Twitter. The Realme 8 series will be the successor to the Realme 7 series – Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro – that was launched in September 2020. The lineup followed up with the Realme 7i and Realme 7 5G within the next few months. As of now, it's not know when the Realme 8 series will make its debut in the Indian market.

Get ready to take the next leap in camera and photography. Can’t wait to tell you more about this breakthrough in our Camera Innovation Event, Leap to 108MP. Tune in on 2nd March! https://t.co/OcRFQM5XxN pic.twitter.com/mPw4rhorQK — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 26, 2021

The teaser shows a silhouette of the number 1, 0, and 8, which is likely a hint at the camera specifications of the smartphone. Which means, the Realme 8 series may feature a 108 MP camera. Although, it is possible that only the highest variant in the series may sport the 108 MP camera.

The Realme 8 series will be taking on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series.

A great breakthrough ahead! Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

A Realme device with model number RMX3161 appeared on TENAA recently that was thought to be the Narzo 30 Pro 5G which later translated to be Realme Q2. That said, the phone with model number RMX3161 with a similar camera layout was teased by the company CEO and could be the Realme 8.

The company hasn't confirmed anything till now but the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Madhav Sheth first teased the poster of the Realme 8 on Wednesday saying that the company was already working on the #InfiniteLeapWith8.

Work never stops at #realme. I am already working on #InfiniteLeapWith8! RT and reply with what you think it is about. pic.twitter.com/RmJiCocTgf — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 24, 2021

The information on the Realme 8 is very bleak for now, but a phone with model number RMX3092 was spotted last year on Geekbench that points to a Dimensity 720 processor, 8 GB RAM, Android 10 OS, and more.