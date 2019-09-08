tech2 News Staff

If you are looking for a smartphone with a 90 Hz display, you currently have just a handful of options in the market. There is the OnePlus 7 Pro (review), nubia Red Magic 3 (review), and the Red Magic 3s in the foreign market. In the coming month this list is expected to grow with the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL next month. And now, Realme has confirmed that it will soon be launching its own smartphone as well that will feature a 90 Hz display.

According to a post shared by Realme's product manager Wang Derek on Weibo (via GSMArena) the company's 90Hz display smartphone is "not far away". He didn't reveal any specifications of the device but said that it will be cheaper than the OnePlus 7.

Reportedly, the rumoured smartphone may be called the Realme XT Pro. Realme XT, is the company's first smartphone to feature a 64 MP quad-camera.

Per a report by GSMArena, the purported Realme XT Pro will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED notched display.

Powering the device, will apparently be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

For photography, the XT Pro will reportedly sport a 64MP main camera at the back joined by an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor modules. Up front, is expected to be a 32 MP sensor for selfies.

Other rumored specs include NFC, next-gen UD fingerprint reader, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

