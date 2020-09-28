FP Trending

Realme is reportedly going to launch a new Q-series smartphone on 13 October, a leaked certification listing on Weibo has shown. The report claims that two Realme phones were approved by the TENAA authority of China recently. The models had the serial numbers RMX2173 and Realme RMX2117. As the RMX2173 phone had similar specs to that of the Realme X7 (including downgraded cameras), it is believed that the upcoming model will be a lite version of the Realme X7. Another report claims that the Realme RMX2173 will actually be a new Q-series smartphone.

This launch is expected to take place in China.

The article cited Digital Chat Nation on Weibo. The post said that the product will have a punch-hole OLED screen, fingerprint support, 5G connectivity, and support 65 W super flash.

This tip comes a week after Realme vice president Xu Qi Chase announced on Weibo that the company will be releasing a new smartphone with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 next month.

Earlier, it was speculated that Realme’s next moniker will be Realme Q2. The GizmoChina report adds to some of the rumoured specs of the device. It said the product will have dimensions of 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm and weigh 175 grams. At 6.43-inch, the smartphone has an S-AMOLED punch-hole full HD+ display. Powered by a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and 6 GB of RAM, the Q2 is rumored to arrive with support for 65W charging.

The first device in the Q series was the Realme Q. Launched in China in September, 2019, it was powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor, and had a 48 MP main camera.