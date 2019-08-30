tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to launch its Q series in the next few days in China. It was expected that the Realme Q series is the same as the Realme 5, and the latest leaks appear to confirm that.

As per a post shared by Realme on Weibo, the Realme Q will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP camera as the primary sensor. The image teased also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 712 processor. This image also hints that the smartphone might have a three-digit price tag.

In an attempt to be the first smartphone company to introduce a 64 MP quad-camera phone, @realmemobiles unveiled the #RealmeXT today. We do not know the launch date or the price yet, but we did get a chance to explore the phone's 64 MP quad-camera setup. Cheggit! @sneha_s96 pic.twitter.com/KSuQfqNno4 — Firstpost (@firstpost) August 29, 2019



Several leaked hands-on images have also come up on Weibo and they confirm that Realme Q is the same phone as Realme 5 Pro. The images leaked show the same waterdrop notch display, quad-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Realme 5 Pro specs

The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25-micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions.

The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.