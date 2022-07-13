Wednesday, July 13, 2022Back to
Realme to officially launch their Pad X in India soon, likely to be priced under Rs 20,000

Realme had earlier launched the Pad X in China earlier this year. They will be launching the Pad X in India soon, and is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000. This will be one of the very few android tablets that will have 5G and stylus support.


FP StaffJul 13, 2022 12:01:47 IST

Realme will officially be launching the Pad X in India soon and expand its tablet lineup in India. Realme launched the Pad X in China earlier this year. The Pad X will be the third tablet in India and will join the existing Realme Pad and the Realme Pad Mini

Realme has officially launched a dedicated microsite for the Realme Pad X, both on its website and Flipkart. This comes after the device was recently teased by the company and certainly hints at a launch soon. However, Realme hasn’t mentioned a launch date as of yet and they will be revealing the date at a later date.

The tablet majorly has two highlights: 5G and stylus support, which has been confirmed by Realme. But since the tablet has already been launched in China, we have an idea of what it will be like.

We already know that the Realme Pad X comes with a 10.6-inch 2K display with Rheinland’s Low Blue Light Certification and a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The display is an IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 450 nits. It features flat edges and a small rectangular rear camera bump and comes in grey, blue, and neon green colours. It remains to be seen which colours are launched in India.

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and an Adreno 619 GPU. It also comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB. There’s also support for extended RAM by up to 5GB. 

The Realme Pad X sports a 13MP main camera and the front camera has an 8MP sensor with  105 degree field of view. It is backed by an 8,340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, which also supports reverse charging.

The tablet gets support for Dolby Atmos with Hi-Res Audio and has four speakers. It also gets a USB Type-C 2.0 port, 5G and more in terms of connectivity. The price is still unknown but we can expect it to fall under Rs 20,000 in India.

