tech2 News Staff

Realme marked its debut in India in May last year with the Realme 1 and within a year the company released five smartphones in the country. The blend of featured-packed devices and aggressive pricing strategy helped the Chinese smartphone maker set a strong footprint in the Indian market.

Realme now want to up its game among its user-base by offering a whole new software experience.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Realme is not planning to use Oppo’s ColorOS in future phones and is instead working on its custom interface. Notably, Realme debuted in India as a subsidiary of Oppo, but the brand later separated from the parent company and started operating independently, led by former Oppo VP Sky Li. But even post the separation, Realme phones continued using Oppo’s custom user interface ColorOS.

As per the new report, Realme is claimed to have filed a trademark application with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office for “RealmeOS,” which indicates that the company is developing its own Android interface for its smartphones. The trademark application suggests that the name ‘RealmeOS’ could be used for programs, software to operate computer systems and downloadable apps for mobile devices.

Apparently, custom Android overlay isn’t the only thing Realme is reported to be working on.

As per a GizmoChina report, earlier this month Realme responding to users query about a dedicated app store for Realme users said that it is considering to launch its own app store. The report claimed that the Chinese handset maker's in-house app store would serve as Google Play Store’s alternative.

Realme just recently its first phone of the year, Realme C1 2019 for a price starting at Rs 7999. The company is reportedly planning to launch a new phone under the moniker Realme 3. The phone is expected to launch by the end of March.

