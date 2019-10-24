tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, we first heard about Realme planning to replace ColorOS with its own custom RealmeOS interface. It was reported that this rumoured operating system will a cleaner Android skin. Turns out that rumour is both true and false.

Realme India head Madhav Sheth has revealed that while the ColorOS is here to stay, the company is, in fact, working on a “near-stock Android” experience for its users. Sheth hinted that Realme phone users will get this new OS experience in the next iteration of the ColorOS — ColorOS 7.

This was revealed by Sheth in the latest #AskMadhav episode on YouTube. He said that the near-stock Android experience on ColorOS 7 will be exclusively coming to Realme smartphone, meanwhile, there will be another iteration of the operating system, with the standard user experience that we have been seeing so far and that will be seeded to Oppo smartphones.

Sheth also mentioned that Realme will roll out a new software update for its smartphones in November (which will probably not be the ColorOS 7), which will bring the ability to Realme XT (review), Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro (review) to record videos with the wide-angle camera.

In the YouTube video, Sheth also hinted at a new line of fitness wearables in India, and a VOOC fast charging power bank 'if there is enough demand'.

