Realme PaySa to soon get UPI-based payment transfer support, company CEO confirms

Realme PaySa was launched to offer personal loans between Rs 8,000 and Rs 1 lakh to individuals.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 17:56:22 IST

Realme PaySa, the financial services platform developed by Realme and introduced in India in December last year, has successfully cleared its first UPI-based payments transfer. The image of the transaction being successfully completed was shared by Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Twitter.

Sheth said that the internal team of Realme carried out the first UPI payment transfer via Realme PaySa app and it was successful. He added that the option will be made available soon for users.

Realme Paysa financial services app is currently only available on Android.


The image posted by Sheth suggests that Realme has partnered with HDFC.

Once the UPI payment transfer feature is introduced in the Realme PaySa app, it will compete against players such as Google Pay and Paytm.

The app was launched to offer personal loans between Rs 8,000 and Rs 1 lakh to individuals in an average time of 5 minutes.

Realm PaySa was launched by the company alongside the Realme X2 smartphone and the Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds. The app has been made in collaboration with a fintech company called CreditMantri.

The app offers four essential solutions - lending, savings and protection, payments, and financial tools.

The lending solution of Realme PaySa allows users to take personal and business loans. It caters to customers as well as small and micro-businesses.

Business loans start from Rs 50,000 and go up to Rs 50 lakh.

