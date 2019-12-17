tech2 News Staff

Realme had a surprise up its sleeve at the launch of the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air. Alongside these, the company announced a third product today, called Realme Paysa or as the company writes it Realme Payसा.

Realme Paysa is the company's new financial services app, which is available to download on Google Play store starting today. At the time of writing the story, the app was not available on iOS App Store. The app is currently in beta, and its features will be tested over the next few months.

Realme Paysa has been made in collaboration with a fintech company called CreditMantri.

The Realme Paysa app offers four essential solutions — Lending, Savings and Protection, Payments, and Financial Tools.

The lending solutions allow users to take personal and business loans. The app caters to both customers as well as small and micro-businesses. Realme Paysa has options for business loans starting at Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 50 lakh. Users can also choose tenures between 12 to 60 months.

The Realme Paysa app also offers an option for savings that let you invest in mutual funds and systematic investment plans. Like any other payments app, it also lets you transfer money and makes bill payments.

Realme says it also offers security features like fingerprint and facial recognition.

Realme Paysa also has financial tools that let you check your credit scores and analyse your investment graphs.

For customer services, Realme Paysa has a chat-based service, which has humans on the other side and not bots. So if you have any issue to report or need to understand anything regarding the app, you can just ping the customer service executive on the app's in-built chat interface.

