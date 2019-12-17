tech2 News Staff

Realme announced two new products in India today — Realme X2 and the Apple AirPods look-alike Realme Buds Air. Both the products will be selling on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme Buds Air pricing, availability

Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999. It is available in three colour options — yellow, black and white. It is now available for purchase on Flipkart starting today at 2 pm. The next sale will take place on 23 December.

Realme X2 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme X2 comes in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999.

The smartphone will go on its first sale on 20 December at 12 pm on Flipkart.

It is available in Pearl Green, Pearl White and Pearl Blue colour variants.

Buyers will get Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit cards on the purchase of Realme X2. Jio users will also get benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Realme Buds Air specifications and features

Realme Buds Air comes with wireless charging support and can be charged 10W Qi wireless charger. They support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music. It will also come with noise cancellation feature. It comes with a dedicated gaming mode. The Buds Air enters gaming mode by just touching both the buds simultaneously for two seconds.

It uses Google's fast pair tech on Android, and it connects seamlessly. Similar to Apple AirPods, the Buds Air need to be connected to a smartphone only once, every time after that it connects automatically.

Realme X2 specifications and features

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and offers 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM variants. It comes with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

Realme Paysa

Realme also announced Realme Paysa financial services app today at the launch event. It will offer lending services for both customers and SMEs. This service will let you take personal loans, invest in mutual funds, make payments and pay bills, and budgeting tools. The app is currently in beta and it is available on App Store (at the time of writing this copy, it was not available on App store) and Google Play Store.

Paysa offers from Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 50 lakhs business loan to both micro and small businesses. You can also choose loan tenures between 12 to 60 months. As for customer service, the company has announced that it will provide chat-based customer services seven days a week and 16 hours a day.

