The China-based tech company, Realme yesterday announced that they are hiring fans to work with them as beta testers on their 'mysterious' Project X. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, made the announcement on Twitter by hinting towards a 'mystery project'. It had a limited number of spots that are now filled. We do not have any information as to if the company will be coming back to this for more beta testers or not.

According to the website, there were three eligibility criteria for the candidates applying for the spot. First, the person had to have prior experience in beta testing and debugging. Second, the participant should own a Realme 3 Pro as no other device was accepted other than that. Last, the bugs, and feedback needed to be in English only so the concerned person should be familiar with that.

Mystery Project Alert !!! Any Guess ?

Fans having experience in beta testing of pre-released software and reporting bugs are invited to participate.

Limited seats only. PS - open for only #realme3Pro users

Know More: https://t.co/lzotsXz5sm — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 29, 2019



It is possible that under this mysterious project, the company is working on bringing its own OS. If that is true, this can be a huge step for the company like Realme as it has only a year since it launched its first smartphone Realme 1 in the markets.

The company has recently launched its flagship smartphone Realme X along with Realme 3i in the India market at a price point of Rs 16,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.



