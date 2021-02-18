Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February

Realme Narzo 30 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor.


tech2 News StaffFeb 18, 2021 14:38:30 IST

Realme has finally announced that it will launch the Narzo 30 series that includes Narzo 30, Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro in India on 24 February. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm and the livestream will be available at Realme's TwitterFacebook, and YouTube handles. The company has also confirmed that the three models will come with 5G connectivity. Along with the smartphones, Realme will also launch Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds at the event on 24 February.

Realme Narzo 30 series teaser. Image: Realme

Realme Narzo 30 series expected specifications

As per a previous report, Realme Narzo 30 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display that houses a punch-hole display. The Pro model will feature a rectangular camera module at the back with the quad-camera setup and led flash, along with the Narzo branding at the bottom left of the phone. It is not clear if there would be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.  It is likely to come in grey and blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is expected to come with a rear fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, the rear camera setup will be stacked in a square-shaped module, along with the Narzo branding just under the camera setup. The Narzo 30A is likely to have a textured rear panel. It might come in blue colour option.

