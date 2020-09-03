Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm today to launch the new Realme 7 series in India. The flagship series by the company is touted to feature 65 W SuperDart fast charge technology. The company has also already teased that the smartphones will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.
Realme 6 Pr0. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro expected specifications
The company has confirmed that both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come with a punch hole display. In terms of processor, the company's microsite reveals that the chipset used in the Realme 7 series has a higher AnTuTu score than Helio G85 SoC and Helio G90T chip.
In terms of camera, both smartphones will have a quad rear camera setup that will house a 64 MP primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens.
As for the battery, both the smartphones will support 65W SuperDart charging.
