Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 7 and 7 Pro Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature 65W SuperDart fast charge

tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2020 11:44:50 IST

Realme has teased that the smartphones will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Following Xiaomi's steps, at the event today, Realme will also launch a new electric toothbrush

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Along with the Realme 7 series, at the event today, the company will also launch a travel bag and a new tote bag

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme claims that just a 3 min charge on Realme 7 Pro can give you 3.5 hours of calling hours 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had recently teased the gaming capabilities of the Realme 7 series smartphones

  • 11:53 (IST)

    The Realme 7 series will feature the company's 65 W Dart Flash charge technology

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Realme 7 series launch

    Welcome to the liveblog! Realme is launching the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India today at 12.30 pm. Keep following our liveblog to get all the updates from the launch. 

    • read more

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm today to launch the new Realme 7 series in India. The flagship series by the company is touted to feature 65 W SuperDart fast charge technology. The company has also already teased that the smartphones will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 7 and 7 Pro Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature 65W SuperDart fast charge

Realme 6 Pr0. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro expected specifications

The company has confirmed that both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come with a punch hole display. In terms of processor, the company's microsite reveals that the chipset used in the Realme 7 series has a higher AnTuTu score than Helio G85 SoC and Helio G90T chip.

In terms of camera, both smartphones will have a quad rear camera setup that will house a 64 MP primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens.

As for the battery, both the smartphones will support 65W SuperDart charging.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


also see

Realme 7 series

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 03, 2020
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live
Realme 7, 7 Pro to launch in India on 3 September: All we know so far

Realme 7 series

Realme 7, 7 Pro to launch in India on 3 September: All we know so far

Aug 27, 2020
Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Realme

Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Aug 29, 2020
Realme Youth Days sale: Best deals on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro and more

Realme Youth Days sale

Realme Youth Days sale: Best deals on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro and more

Aug 25, 2020
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Aug 25, 2020
Realme C12 with a 6,000 mAh battery will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme C12

Realme C12 with a 6,000 mAh battery will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Aug 24, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020