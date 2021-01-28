Ameya Dalvi

A handful of handsets from our previous list of phones under 15K have managed to hold on to their spots in this month’s list too. Despite this, our lineup is stacked with options that flaunt 64 MP cameras, 90 Hz refresh rate displays and 65-Watt superfast chargers that you generally get with way more expensive phones such as the OnePlus 8T. So let’s see who managed to hold on to their positions and who the new entrants are in our list of phones under Rs 15,000 this month.

Best phones you can buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) remains the most feature-rich option in this segment. Other than its striking looks, the phone boasts of a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free scrolling in supported apps. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass and has a punch-hole 16 MP front camera. The other talking point of this device is the bundled 65-Watt SuperDart charger that takes its 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 38 minutes. That’s right!

The Narzo 20 Pro is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G95 chip that has enough muscle for day-to-day tasks, and for some gaming too. You get 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a MicroSD card. It has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite good for the segment in various lighting conditions and modes. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India: Rs 13,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Realme 7

Realme 7 (Review) also retains its spot in this list. It is very similar to the Narzo 20 Pro on most counts barring three. Firstly, the 65-Watt SuperDart charger is replaced with a relatively slow but capable 30-Watt fast charger, that takes a little over an hour to charge the phone fully. Though not as fast as its 65W cousin, those are still impressive numbers. Also, the Realme 7 has a larger 5,000 mAh battery, and that translates to better battery life.

You get a 64 MP primary camera with the new Sony IMX682 sensor that does a better job in various lighting conditions, and has some interesting low light filters too. The rest of the specifications such as the 90 Hz display, processor, RAM, storage, OS etc are exactly the same as that of the Narzo 20 Pro. The Realme 7 sells for a thousand Rupees more. For a small premium, you get a better camera, larger battery, but a slower charger in comparison.

Realme 7 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Poco M2 Pro/ Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Poco M2 Pro (Review) is almost identical to its more popular cousin, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), barring the presence of a fast charger. And this month, you can score the 128 GB storage variant in this budget. The phone has a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole for a 16 MP selfie camera. The screen is HDR-compliant and can get up to 450 nits bright. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to its glass back too.

The Poco M2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6 GB RAM and you get 64 GB and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage options. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. This phone too has quad cameras at the back, starting with a 48 MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The picture quality is quite good. The M2 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery that can go on for over a day and a half of moderate usage. The company bundles a 33W fast charger to juice it up in quick time.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review) is also available in this budget currently, but you get the 64 GB storage variant. The phone and the package is identical to that of the Poco with one exception. You get a 64 MP primary camera instead of 48 MP.

Poco M2 Pro price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage; Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Poco X2

Another Poco phone making its way onto this list is the slightly older but more powerful Poco X2 (Review). The price of the 64 GB variant of the Poco X2 has also dropped under 15K this month. It is an excellent all-round phone for this price in terms of features and performance. This phone too has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with an elongated cutout for 20 MP + 2 MP dual selfie cameras. The screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate; a feature unheard of in this segment. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, as is its glass back. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip that is quite powerful and good for gaming too. It is accompanied by 6 GB RAM.

The Poco X2 has a quad camera combination at the back with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite impressive for this segment. This phone has a 4500 mAh battery that can go on for a day and a half of moderate usage, and the bundled 27W fast charger juices it up fully within 75 minutes, which is quite good. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

Poco X2 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 isn’t as fancy or powerful as the other four phones above, but is the only phone in the list that gives you a stock Android UI. Those who prefer stock and clean Android, this is the phone for you. It is an Android One device, which means other than the stock user interface, you also get regular OS and security updates for a minimum of two years from the date of launch. The phone currently runs Android 10, and it would be fair to expect Android 11 on this device in the near future.

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, that can be expanded further. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This handset too has four cameras at the back with a combination of a 13 MP primary camera, 5 MP ultrawide camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. You get an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day of moderate usage.

Nokia 5.3 price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage