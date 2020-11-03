Ameya Dalvi

Our selection of phones under Rs 15,000 this month has a wide variety of features to choose from, some of which were unimaginable in this budget not too long ago. 48MP shooters and quad cameras have become staple in this category, and we aren’t even talking about them. But now we have handsets with new Sony and Samsung 64MP sensors, a couple with 90 Hz refresh rate displays and even one with a 65-Watt superfast charger. So let’s see who’s got what and which is the best option for you in this budget.

Best phones you can buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Let’s start with the most feature-rich option, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review). This good-looking phone boasts of a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free scrolling in supported apps. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass and has a punch-hole for a 16MP front camera. The other specialty of this device is the bundled 65-Watt SuperDart charger that takes its 4500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes. Yes, you read that right!

The Narzo 20 Pro is powered by a Mediatek G95 chip that has enough muscle for day-to-day operations as well as gaming. You get 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory that can be expanded further using a MicroSD card. It has a quad-camera combination at the back with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite good for the segment. The 16MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India: Rs 13,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Realme 7

The Realme 7 (Review) is very similar to the Narzo 20 Pro on most counts except three. Firstly, the company doesn’t bundle a 65-Watt charger with this phone; you get a more than respectable 30-Watt Dart charger that takes a little over an hour to charge it fully. Though not as insane as the Narzo 20 Pro speed, that’s very impressive too, and one of the fastest around. Also, the Realme 7 has a larger 5000 mAh battery, and hence slightly better battery life.

Lastly, you get a 64MP primary camera with the new Sony IMX682 sensor that does a good job in various lighting conditions, and has some interesting low light filters too. The rest of the specifications like the 90 Hz display, processor, RAM, storage, OS etc are exactly as those of the Narzo 20 Pro. The Realme 7 sells for a thousand Rupees more. Whether you want to pay the premium for a better camera and a larger battery, but a relatively slower charger is entirely up to you.

Realme 7 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro (Review) is almost identical to its more popular cousin, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, barring the presence of a fast charger. It has a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole that supports HDR and can get up to 450 nits bright. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to its glass back too. The M2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal (expandable) storage. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

This phone too gives you quad camera options at the back. It has a 48MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The picture quality is quite good here too. A more than decent 16MP selfie camera is located in the punch-hole on the display. The Poco M2 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that can go on for over a day and a half of moderate usage. The company bundles a 33W fast charger to juice up the big battery in quick time, something missing in the Redmi 9 Pro package.

Poco M2 Pro price in India: Rs 13,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F41

The new member of the Samsung family, the Galaxy F41 offers good value for money in addition to brand power. The key features of this phone are its sharp 6.4-inch sAMOLED Full HD+ display with a drop notch and a mammoth 6000 mAh battery that can last for two full days of moderate usage. It offers three cameras at the back with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth sensor. A 32MP front camera is present for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, and you can purchase the 6 GB RAM / 64 GB (expandable) storage variant within this budget. Don’t worry if you see a higher price tag (Rs 15,499) on Flipkart, you can get an instant Rs 1000 discount if you pay using any credit or debit card at check out (till 4th November, at least). The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top. The F41 is not a bad option in this budget for brand-conscious buyers, or those who prefer phones from non-Chinese brands.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India: Rs 14,499 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Mi A3

An older member of the Xiaomi family manages to hold on to its position in our sub-15K list, courtesy of the OS. If you like Xiaomi phones but do not like MIUI and prefer stock Android instead, the Mi A3 is the phone for you. It is an Android One device, which means you get the stock Android UI and regular OS and security updates for a minimum of two years from the date of launch. The phone launched with Android Pie, and a stable Android 10 update has started rolling out.

The Mi A3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and you get the 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant in this budget. This phone is fairly compact, and has a smaller 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. There’s a triple camera combination at the back for photography, comprising a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP depth sensor. The camera output is good enough for the segment. The front camera has been bumped up to 32MP, and that should have the selfie enthusiasts interested. A 4030 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day of moderate usage.

Mi A3 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage