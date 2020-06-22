Monday, June 22, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 10A gets a new 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 9,999

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2020 13:26:16 IST

Realme has announced a new storage variant for the Narzo 10A smartphone that debuted in India last month at a starting price of Rs 8,499. The new variant offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 9,999.

Realme Narzo 10A pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 10A  now comes in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 8,499 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 9,999.

The smartphone comes in So Blue and So White colour variants.

Realme Narzo 10A

The smartphone will go on flash sale tomorrow on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

