Realme might launch its first Tablet on 15 June; expected to be called Realme Pad or Realme Tab

The company might also launch its first laptop that will come with Apple's MacBook-like silver colour option.


Tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2021 14:05:55 IST

Realme is all set to host a global launch event on 15 June. The company has confirmed on Twitter that it will launch Realme GT with Android 12 Beta at the event. Realme CMO, Francis Wong has revealed via a Twitter poll that the company might also launch its first Realme tablet soon. The Realme CMO put a poll on Twitter asking users to vote for a name from Realme Pad and Realme Tab for an upcoming tablet.

Image: Tech2

Realme might also launch its first laptop on 15 June. Image: Tech2

Additionally, Realme India and Europe head Madhav Sheth recently teased an image on Twitter that hints that the company might launch its first laptop at the event. The image in the tweet shows a MacBook-like silver colour laptop. The post further revealed that this will the company's new product category. If these hints are to be believed that the company will launch its first laptop and tablet at the event on 15 June.

Realme has confirmed that it is going to introduce a number of new projects under Realme TechLife. As for the smartphone, the company has further hinted that Realme GT is likely to come in yellow and white colour options and feature a triple rear camera setup.

