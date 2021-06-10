Tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to host a global launch event on 15 June. The company has confirmed on Twitter that it will launch Realme GT with Android 12 Beta at the event. Realme CMO, Francis Wong has revealed via a Twitter poll that the company might also launch its first Realme tablet soon. The Realme CMO put a poll on Twitter asking users to vote for a name from Realme Pad and Realme Tab for an upcoming tablet.

Which one is your pick?✍️ — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) June 9, 2021

Additionally, Realme India and Europe head Madhav Sheth recently teased an image on Twitter that hints that the company might launch its first laptop at the event. The image in the tweet shows a MacBook-like silver colour laptop. The post further revealed that this will the company's new product category. If these hints are to be believed that the company will launch its first laptop and tablet at the event on 15 June.

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#realme new product category has a message for you! Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

Realme has confirmed that it is going to introduce a number of new projects under Realme TechLife. As for the smartphone, the company has further hinted that Realme GT is likely to come in yellow and white colour options and feature a triple rear camera setup.