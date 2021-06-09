FP Trending

Smartphone brand Realme is going to launch its first flagship smartphone of 2021 Realme GT on Tuesday, 15 June at 5:30 pm during the first global launch event by the company. Realme has confirmed that it is going to introduce a number of new projects under Realme TechLife. The live stream of the launch event can be watched on the YouTube and Facebook channels of Realme.

Chief Executive Officer of the company Sky Li is going to deliver an opening speech at the event. After his speech, the Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, Madhav Sheth will give an overview of the global business strategy.

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#realme new product category has a message for you!

Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

At the launch, the upgraded Realme AIoT ecosystem will be launched by Johnny Chen who is the company’s Global Head of Brand Marketing. This is going to be followed by the launch of Realme GT by Alessio Bradde, Product Marketing Manager at Realme.

The #FlagshipKiller2021, realme GT will feature the latest #Android12 Beta 1, making it even more powerful! Are you ready for a #SheerSpeedFlagship adventure with #realmeGT?

RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/N1Tv3ls5iX — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

The first global launch event of Realme will end with the reveal of the new AIoT products. Madhav Sheth on Twitter has hinted that the company might also launch a laptop at the event. The company has further hinted that Realme GT is likely to come in yellow and white colour options and feature a triple rear camera setup. It will run on Android 12 Beta 1.