Realme to unveil Realme GT, laptop and new AIoT products globally on 15 June

Realme hinted that Realme GT is likely to come in yellow and white colour options and feature a triple rear camera setup.


FP TrendingJun 09, 2021 18:19:52 IST

Smartphone brand Realme is going to launch its first flagship smartphone of 2021 Realme GT on Tuesday, 15 June at 5:30 pm during the first global launch event by the company. Realme has confirmed that it is going to introduce a number of new projects under Realme TechLife. The live stream of the launch event can be watched on the YouTube and Facebook channels of Realme.

Realme GT

Realme GT

Chief Executive Officer of the company Sky Li is going to deliver an opening speech at the event. After his speech, the Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe, Madhav Sheth will give an overview of the global business strategy.

At the launch, the upgraded Realme AIoT ecosystem will be launched by Johnny Chen who is the company’s Global Head of Brand Marketing. This is going to be followed by the launch of Realme GT by Alessio Bradde, Product Marketing Manager at Realme.

The first global launch event of Realme will end with the reveal of the new AIoT products. Madhav Sheth on Twitter has hinted that the company might also launch a laptop at the event. The company has further hinted that Realme GT is likely to come in yellow and white colour options and feature a triple rear camera setup. It will run on Android 12 Beta 1.

