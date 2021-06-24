Thursday, June 24, 2021Back to
Realme India launch highlights: Narzo 30 priced starting Rs 12,499, Narzo 30 5G at Rs 15,999, smart TV at Rs 18,999, Buds Q2 at Rs 2,499

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2021 13:29:35 IST

Realme has already confirmed that the smart TV will come with quad stereo speakers and a 32-inch ultra-bright FHD display.

  • 13:27 (IST)

    And here's where we say our goodbyes! 

    But see you soon :)

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Finally, the Realme Buds Q2 have been priced at Rs 2,499 and will go on sale starting 30 June

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Realme smart TV Full HD has been launched at Rs 18,999

    The smartphone, however, will be available for Rs 17,999 as part of an early bird offer. Realme hasn't yet mentioned the duration of the early bird offer. 

    The first sale of the smart TV kicks off on 29 June.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant, which has been announced at Rs 15,999

    The phone will go on sale on 30 June for the first time. 

    On the first day of the sale, the Narzo 30 5G can be purchased at Rs 15,499. 

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 comes with up to 6 GB RAM and is priced starting Rs 12,499

    The smartphone will go on sale starting 29 June. 

    On day 1 of the sale, Realme has also announced an early bird offer on the 4 GB RAM variant, where users can get the device for Rs 11,999. This offer applies only on the 4GB RAM variant and only on the first day of sale.

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Realme Buds Q2 specification recap:

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Realme Buds Q2 also features intelligent touch controls

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Realme Buds Q2 specifications

    Realme Buds Q2 come with a 10 mm driver and a Game Mode that reduces the audio latency to 88 ms. It features an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance.  It can apparently offer 20 hours of battery life (charging case included). The TWS earbuds feature a Type-C port for charging.

    The Realme Buds Q2 also comes with Automatic Noise cancellation (ANC). Realme claims it can cancel up to 25 db noise.

    It is powered by the R2 chipset and uses Bluetooth 5.2.

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Now Realme Buds Q2 are next! 

    They come in two colour variants  – black and grey

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Recapping Realme smart TV specifications and features

  • 13:06 (IST)

    The Realme smart TV FHD supports three HDMI ports, two USB ports and Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for connectivity

  • 13:05 (IST)

    The Realme Smart TV FHD is powered by a 64-bit processor

    It comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. 

  • 13:04 (IST)

    The Realme smart TV has a 32-inch Full HD display (duh! It's in the name)

    It sports 1920x1080p resolution, bezel-less design, a Chroma Boost Picture engine and an 85% NTSC wide colour gamut. 

    For sound, it uses 24W quad-speakers and uses Dolby audio algorithm.

    It runs on Android TV and fetaures Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Now, we move on to Realme smart TV Full HD 32-inch

    (Realme doesn't seem to have spent much time on the product's name!!)

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Recapping Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications and features

  • 12:58 (IST)

    The Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications: 

    Similar to Realme Narzo 30, the 5G variant comes with a 6.5-inch 90 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery (but with 18 W quick charge).

    Additionally, it also features 6 GB RAM and comes with Dynamic RAM expansion tech, which as per Realme can add up to 5 GB virtual RAM. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G features the same design as the 4G variant

  • 12:50 (IST)

    The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC uses the ARM Mali-G57 GPU

  • 12:49 (IST)

    The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC features an eight-core CPU

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme is also launching a 5G variant of the Narzo 30 today

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Recapping Realme Narzo 30 specifications

  • 12:46 (IST)

    The Realme Narzo 30 uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

    It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 sports a 48 MP triple camera setup 

  • 12:44 (IST)

    The Realme Narzo 30 sports a 6.5-inch 90 Hz display with 1080p resolution

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30 W fast charging

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 uses the Mediatek Helio G95 processor

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Our first look at the Realme Narzo 30

    Does this remind you of the track in Need for Speed? No? Just me?

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G join the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A that have already been launched in the Indian market

  • 12:32 (IST)

    The event is now LIVE:

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Meanwhile, if you have been in the queue for the Milky White variant of the Realme X7 Max 5G, it will be available for purchase today at 12 pm 

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G expected specifications and features

    The Narzo 30 series has also already been launched in the Malaysian market. 

    Going by the Malaysian variants, we can expect Realme Narzo 30 to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

    As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

    The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

    The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme has already launched the Realme Q2 in Pakistan, and we expect the India variant to feature similar specifications

    This means, we can expect the Realme Buds Q2 to come with a 10 mm driver and a Game Mode that reduces the audio latency to 88 ms. It is also expected to come with an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance.  Realme Buds Q2 are likely to offer 20 hours of battery life (charging case included).

    It is expected to take 1 hour 40 minutes to charge fully. The TWS earbuds might feature a Type-C port for charging.

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Hey there! The Realme launch event today will kick of at 12.30 pm IST

    At the event, Realme is scheduled to unveil the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones, Buds Q2 TWS earphones, and smart TV 32-inch FHD. Stay tuned, as we give you minute-to-minute updates from the launch event. 

Realme is hosting a launch event today at 12.30 pm IST, where it will unveil the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones, Buds Q2 TWS earphones, and smart TV 32-inch FHD. The launch event will be streamed LIVE.

Ahead of the launch event, Realme has already confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will be "the most affordable 6 GB 5G smartphone" and the Narzo 30 4G will come with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset "at a never before seen price point". As for the TV, Realme has confirmed that it will come with quad stereo speakers and an ultra-bright FHD display.

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G expected specifications

As per the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant launched in Malaysia, the smartphone might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.



