Realme is hosting a launch event today at 12.30 pm IST, where it will unveil the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones, Buds Q2 TWS earphones, and smart TV 32-inch FHD. The launch event will be streamed LIVE.

Ahead of the launch event, Realme has already confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will be "the most affordable 6 GB 5G smartphone" and the Narzo 30 4G will come with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset "at a never before seen price point". As for the TV, Realme has confirmed that it will come with quad stereo speakers and an ultra-bright FHD display.

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G expected specifications

As per the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant launched in Malaysia, the smartphone might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.