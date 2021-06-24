Thursday, June 24, 2021Back to
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, smart TV and Buds Q2 to launch today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme has already confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 5G will be 'the most affordable 6 GB 5G smartphone' and the 4G variant will come with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.


tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2021 09:25:56 IST

Realme is hosting a launch event in India today where it will unveil the new Realme Narzo 30 series – Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G – smart TV with Full HD 32-inch display, and Buds Q2 TWS earphones.

Realme has already confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will be "the most affordable 6 GB 5G smartphone" and the Narzo 30 4G will come with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset "at a never before seen price point". As for the TV, Realme has confirmed that it will come with quad stereo speakers and an ultra-bright FHD display.

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will be streamed live at 12.30 pm IST on Realme's YouTube channel and on its Facebook page. The  Youtube webcast video is embedded below:

Realm Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G expected specifications

As per the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant launched in Malaysia, the smartphone might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.

