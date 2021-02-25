Thursday, February 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme GT 5G Racing Yellow colour variant teased ahead of the official launch on 4 March

Realme GT 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup.


FP TrendingFeb 25, 2021 17:22:12 IST

The Realme GT 5G flagship is all set to arrive in almost a week. While most of the specifications of the phone are already known, Sparrowsnews report reveals that the company has now released the first Realme GT official trailer, which presents the phone featuring Racing Yellow colour (aka Bumblebee leather). The phone can be seen sporting a textured yellow leather-like material while the area below the camera cutout looks like a ridged plastic. The personalized black and yellow collision color offer an aerodynamic racing detail to the phone.

Realme GT 5G Racing Yellow colour variant teased ahead of the official launch on 4 March

Realme GT Racing Yellow colour variant. Image: Sparrowsnews

In addition to the texture and appearance, the hardware of Realme GT 5G includes the top-of-the-line 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processor, along with the fully optimized version of LPDDR5 and UFS3.1 storage that offers extremely fast and smooth performance. Apart from the top-notch hardware, the phone was seen on AnTuTu Benchmark scoring 770,000 points, creating a new high in the brand's history.

Realme vice president Xu Qi also hinted at the pricing of the Realme GT 5G on Weibo that refers to the Realme X50 Pro which was unveiled last year with a Snapdragon 865 CPU. The Realme X50 Pro was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 40,400) (8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage), so considering Xu Qi's quote, the Realme GT 5G could be priced similarly, which seems quite cost-effective.

As per earlier reports, the Realme GT 5G was spotted in TENAA's database mentioning the phone to feature a punch-hole display along with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, a secondary 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 chipset to launch in China on 4 March

Feb 18, 2021
Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 chipset to launch in China on 4 March
Realme GT 5G to feature a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, 3.5 mm headphone jack and more

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G to feature a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, 3.5 mm headphone jack and more

Feb 23, 2021
Realme Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2, Motion Activated Night Light launched in India

Realme

Realme Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2, Motion Activated Night Light launched in India

Feb 24, 2021
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Feb 16, 2021
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February

Feb 18, 2021
Realme X7 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, offers, specifications and features

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, offers, specifications and features

Feb 19, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021