FP Trending

The Realme GT 5G flagship is all set to arrive in almost a week. While most of the specifications of the phone are already known, Sparrowsnews report reveals that the company has now released the first Realme GT official trailer, which presents the phone featuring Racing Yellow colour (aka Bumblebee leather). The phone can be seen sporting a textured yellow leather-like material while the area below the camera cutout looks like a ridged plastic. The personalized black and yellow collision color offer an aerodynamic racing detail to the phone.

In addition to the texture and appearance, the hardware of Realme GT 5G includes the top-of-the-line 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processor, along with the fully optimized version of LPDDR5 and UFS3.1 storage that offers extremely fast and smooth performance. Apart from the top-notch hardware, the phone was seen on AnTuTu Benchmark scoring 770,000 points, creating a new high in the brand's history.

Realme vice president Xu Qi also hinted at the pricing of the Realme GT 5G on Weibo that refers to the Realme X50 Pro which was unveiled last year with a Snapdragon 865 CPU. The Realme X50 Pro was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 40,400) (8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage), so considering Xu Qi's quote, the Realme GT 5G could be priced similarly, which seems quite cost-effective.

As per earlier reports, the Realme GT 5G was spotted in TENAA's database mentioning the phone to feature a punch-hole display along with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary camera, a secondary 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto camera.